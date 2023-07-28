Parallex Bank shines at Lagos fintech award

Parallex Bank has been recognised as the ‘Most Innovative Digital Financial Solutions Provider of the Year’ at the 19th Annual Titans of Tech Awards in Lagos.

The bank was also honoured with the ‘Best Customer-Centric Bank of the Year award in recognition of its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Olufemi Bakre, the managing director and chief executive officer of Parallex Bank, while expressing his gratitude for the awards stated that these accolades reinforce the bank’s dedication to providing a seamless banking experience.

He pledged to continue the bank’s pursuit of excellence, professionalism, and collaborative efforts to ensure Nigerians receive the best banking experience.

Pedro Aganbi, managing director of Tech Global Network said Parallex Bank earned these prestigious awards due to its unparalleled dedication to utilising digital financial solutions to enhance business productivity and contribute to national development.

“The bank’s efforts have set a benchmark for others in the financial sector to follow in the realm of digital financial services,” Aganbi said.

Aganbi further stated that Paraqllex Bank’s position as a leading institution in the digital financial space has revolutionised the banking experience for customers, offering an effortless and seamless lifestyle through its innovative digital solutions.

“The bank’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction has also earned it the well-deserved title of Best Customer-Centric Bank of the Year,” he said.

Organised by Tech Global Network TV, the Tech of Titans Awards celebrates the exceptional insights, resilience, optimism, and achievements of the most influential figures, pioneers, innovators, organizations, and institutions in the hi-tech industry.

These awardees, according to the organisers, are at the forefront of leveraging information technology to enhance society’s overall well-being and way of life.