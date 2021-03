Pan African Towers has been accorded a stable rating outlook of A3 in the short term and a BBB in the long term by the Global Credit Ratings (GCR). The rating which is valid until the end of 2021 was issued to Pan African Towers due to the company’s inherent business strength, an experienced management…

