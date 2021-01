Olam, foremost food and agribusiness conglomerate, has been rated as an employer of choice in the African region, for 2021. The agri-business firm, which has extensive market operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and South Africa, among others, emerged with a strong score during an HR Best Practice survey conducted by Top Employers Institute, a…

