Okoko Cosmétiques expands to Nigeria’s $1.2bn beauty market

Okoko Cosmétiques, an eco-luxury clean beauty brand based in Vancouver, Canada, has expanded into Nigeria.

The cosmetics brand, which is formulated with botanicals and potent actives to address frustrating skin problems and deliver results to thousands of customers worldwide, is now expanding into Africa, starting with Nigeria.

Okoko Cosmétiques, which has been featured in The New York Times, Goop, Elle, Forbes, and other international publications, was founded by Oyéta Kokoroko, a native of the Republic of Togo.

Oyéta believes that it is past time for Africa, which has served as the world’s largest natural ingredients market to beauty companies, to truly experience African-owned beauty brands that are multi-functional, sustainable, and free of exaggerated claims, the latter of which she believes is prevalent in the Nigerian beauty and cosmetics market.

Okoko Cosmétiques understands that the Nigerian market consumer values luxury, packaging, and results, which their White, Black, and Red Label Ranges promise to deliver above and beyond.

The Board of Directors of Okoko Cosmétiques believe that their entry into the Nigerian Market, will not only help their company grow, but will also help Nigeria’s beauty market and ultimately Nigerian economy.