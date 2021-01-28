Offerservice launches online platform connecting artisans, individuals, businesses to market
...targets 5million users by Q4’21
Offerservice, an online global catalogue, job search engine, events and 4sale platform; has launched a platform that will connect individuals, artisans, as well as large corporates to their preferred markets. Started in September 2020, the platform allows registered users to showcase their services, list their merchandise, and personalize their page free of charge. The platform…
