Offerservice launches online platform connecting artisans, individuals, businesses to market

Offerservice, an online global catalogue, job search engine, events and 4sale platform; has launched a platform that will connect individuals, artisans, as well as large corporates to their preferred markets. Started in September 2020, the platform allows registered users to showcase their services, list their merchandise, and personalize their page free of charge. The platform…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login