NIMASA decries fake employment scheme on social media

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has raised the alarm over a fraudulent employment scheme currently making the rounds online, especially on various social media platforms claiming NIMASA would soon commence a “massive recruitment” exercise.

NIMASA management, in a statement, said it does not communicate employment vacancies through third-party online channels, emails or social media platforms.

It stated: “These fraudulent persons have also been known to contact innocent people through e-mail, social media and other forms of internet publication soliciting for payment, inducement, advance fees or other favours in exchange for employment.

“Victims stand the risk of extortion, hence, members of the public are warned not to make any payment whatsoever to unscrupulous persons parading themselves as employment agents.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any party that puts itself forward as acting on behalf of NIMASA for the purpose of recruitment is completely false and NIMASA disclaims and bears no responsibility whatsoever for their action.

“NIMASA hereby expressly disassociates itself from such fraudulent online publications and posts, warning unsuspecting public not to fall victims to such baseless and false schemes in the guise of employment opportunity.”