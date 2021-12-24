Nigeria’s electricity market records 22 deaths, 13 injuries Q4 2020- NERC

Nigeria’s electricity market recorded 22 deaths and 13 injuries in the fourth quarter of last year, the latest Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s report has revealed.

According to the report, the accidents, unfortunately, resulted in twenty-two deaths and thirteen injuries of various degrees involving both employees of the companies and the third parties.

This shows a decline in the health and safety performance of the operators during Q4 2020 when compared with the third quarter of 2020 when 19 deaths and eleven injuries were recorded.

NERC, noted in line with its mandate to ensure safe and reliable electricity services, has commenced enforcement on some of the incidents involving various safety breaches during the quarter.

“On account of the Commission’s stand for zero tolerance on safety breaches in NESI and in line with its strategic goals 2017-2020, the Commission has continued to intensify its monitoring and implementation of various safety programmes aimed at reducing accidents in the industry,” NERC said.

The Commission said safety programs being implemented include but not limited to, the standardisation of system protection schemes, public enlightenment on the safe use of electricity, a review of an operational procedure for Distribution System Operators, DSO on fault clearing and engagement of stakeholders on Right of Way, RoW violation.

NERC said it received a total of 114 accident reports from the licensed operators during the quarter under review.

Meanwhile, total revenue realised by the Commission in the fourth quarter of 2020 was N1.95billion representing a decrease of 33.35percent from the revenue recorded in the preceding quarter.

This decrease, NERC said is attributable to a decline in the revenue realised from the operating levy (i.e., market charges) and other internally generated revenue during the fourth quarter of 2020 by 30.36percent and 62.04percent respectively.

Total (capital and recurrent) expenditure of the Commission increased from N1.05billion incurred in the preceding quarter to N1.60billion during 2020/Q4.

A comparison of the revenue and expenditure of the Commission in the quarter under review shows lesser expenditure incurred when compared to actual cash receipts, indicating a positive net cash flow of N0.35billion and liabilities of N0.42billion as at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.