Nigerians launch AI engine for cleaner environment

Two Nigerians, Yewande Akinse and Fela Akinse have launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered search engine to tame climate change.

The co-founders, in a statement officially released to BusinessDay announced the search engine called pap. earth also helps users to be part of the solution to climate change with every single search conducted online.

According to the co-founders, “the search engine, pap. earthworks just like Google or any other search engine, however, the key differentiator is that pap. earth is an eco-search engine that removes CO2 by investing its profits into funding unknown and underfunded climate impact projects worldwide”.

Explaining how the app works, Yewande Akinse, a co-founder at pap. earth said “Each search on pap. earth generates a coin. When users accumulate these coins, they can be donated to featured climate impact projects on pap. earth for possible funding or such coins can be redeemed at our partner stores to earn rewards in the form of discounts.”

While explaining the gamification aspect of pap. earth, she stated, “Every user gets a reward while using the search engine through gamification which is a reward system where users earn rewards from our partner stores where they can receive gift cards or discounts”.

Read also: Data management firm commits to cleaner environments in Nigeria

Yewande noted that even though, she studied Law at the university, her profound concern and interest in creating innovative solutions to combat the challenges of climate change has been the driving force for her unwavering dedication, advocacy and leading the way to a sustainable environment awareness.

“As the planet grapples with the devastating impacts of climate change, Pap.earth leads the battle to combat these negative impacts. The app tackles the urgent need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and transforms every search query into a potent act of carbon removal,” Yewande added.

Read also: Nigeria wealth fund partners climate change council on energy transition

Fela Akinse, cofounder and chief scientist of pap.earth explained that he developed the pap.earth search engine with a noble mission – to remove CO2 from the planet.

“We have to use our unique ability to bridge the gap between scientific expertise and public understanding, to empower countless individuals to take meaningful actions towards a greener and sustainable environment for humanity. This is exactly what the AI-driven Pap.earth is all about,” he said.

The two co-founders, Yewande and Fela, of Pap.earth believe that in a world fraught with daunting environmental challenges, Pap.earth stands as a beacon of hope.