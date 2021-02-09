Nigerian equities index gains 50.03% in 2020 despite 41% drop in foreign portfolio inflows – Cowry Asset

Freshly released report by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equities trading showed that total equities market transactions increased in FY 2020 compared to transactions done in the year 2019 as domestic institutional investors lifted local equities market performance despite foreign portfolio investors’ exit amid low fixed income yield…