Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


CompaniesNews

Nigerian Breweries targets N48bn from Commercial Paper issuance

by

Nigerian Breweries Plc has informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the continuation of its Commercial Paper (CP) programme with the launch of Series 7 and 8 of the programme which will open on April 6, 2020.

The CP Programme continues to provide the opportunity for non-equity investors to invest in the company, support the company’s cost management initiatives and serve as an additional source of funding for the Company.

Sign-up For Daily News Update

* indicates required

While Series 7 would be for a tenor of 182 days, Series 8 would be for 270 days. The CP Programme aims to raise up to a maximum of N48 billion to support the Company’s short-term funding needs.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigerian female healthcare workers in the diaspora tell…

FG to source help from China as Coronavirus cases hit 190

Shell slows down on refining, takes up $800m hit after oil…

1 of 11,708