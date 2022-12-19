Nigeria-Ethiopia Chamber of Commerce gets 84 business inductees

Nigeria-Ethiopia Chamber of Commerce, a bilateral trade facilitation group floated to strengthen the economic relationship, between Nigeria and Ethiopia, has received 84 business establishments drawn from the 36 States of the country into its fold.

The induction of the new business groups into the Chamber which was performed over the weekend in the commercial city of Kano was attended by top business executives from northern states, representatives of the Kano State government, and the Ethiopian embassy in Nigeria.

Delivering his keynote address at the occasion, Muhammad Sani Umar, President of the Chamber, said that the induction of the new business members was part of the ongoing move by the management chamber to scale up the membership strength of the organisation.

Umar, who is the former managing director of Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, stated that the move to scale up the membership base of the chamber was informed by the flourishing bilateral relationship existing between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

He disclosed that strengthening the business tie between the two countries would provide an opportunity for more business-to-business relationships among the people of the two African countries.

Umar said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, and members of the chamber, I wish to welcome you to the induction ceremony. The idea of establishing the Nigeria-Ethiopia Chamber (NECOC) came from friends of Ethiopia, comprising some distinguished personalities and businessmen.

“On receiving the consent of the Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture(NACCIMA), and the embassy of Ethiopia, the Corporate Affairs Commission approved the registration, but the final approval was given by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“Nigeria-Ethiopia Chamber of Commerce is a public, non-profit organisation established in compliance with relevant provisions of companies, and Allied matters Act of 2014 as amended. The objectives of the chamber range, from exploiting the untapped existing opportunities in commodity export /import trading business in the two countries.

“Also, to provide information for the benefit of members and other interested individuals and organisations, as well as identify, promote and publicise goods and services to be traded between the two countries.

“And to serve as a bridge between members, the Nigerian business community and members of the sister body, Ethiopia -Nigeria association and overall member of the Ethiopian chamber of commerce and sectoral association, in addition, to safeguarding the overall rights and benefits of members”, he explained.

Commenting on recent activities of the chamber, the president hinted that the leadership of the chamber has signed MoU with the Addis Chamber of Commerce noting that MoU was also entered into with the Ethiopian Airline, and Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja, to boost business expansion, transportation and visa accessibility of members of the chamber.

Also, shedding more light on the operations of the chamber, Aminu Dangana, one of the board members of the chamber, charged the new business success to ensure that they met all their membership obligations to enable the chamber to function effectively.

According to him, some of the membership obligations include prompt payment of annual membership dues, attending meetings, and supporting the leaders of the chamber in the task of running the organisation well.

The Kano state government was represented by the Commissioner for commerce, industry, cooperatives and solid minerals, Ibrahim Muktar, who expressed the readiness of the state to support the chamber. The high point of the ceremony was. the presentation of certificates of members to all the inductees.