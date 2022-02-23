Nigeria Distilleries reiterates commitment to building Africa’s biggest brand

Nigeria’s foremost indigenous producer of wines and spirits, Nigeria Distilleries Limited, has marked the celebration of its 60th anniversary, with an exclusive event held at the Green Legacy Resort, Ogun state, to appreciate its customers and stakeholders.

The manufacturing giant, which has made enviable strides in the wines and spirits industry, since its incorporation in 1961, by lawyer and former Minister of Information in Nigeria’s First Republic, Ayo Rosiji, has evolved into a world-class game-changer pouring the African spirit into the world.

Olajide Rosiji, the group chairman, Nigeria Distilleries Limited, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the company, present and past, employees and external stakeholders who had contributed significantly to the growth of the organization, and reiterated the organization’s commitment to its host community, state and the country at large.

“Since we commenced operations in Nigeria sixty years ago, Nigeria Distilleries Limited has grown and shown resilience in business. We remain committed to growing with Ogun state and its people, and with Nigeria, its youth and its economy, and in our resolve to build brilliant African brands and global brands that will continue to make you proud of us,” said Rosiji.

Speaking on the resilience of the company and its leadership, Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, said, “Not many family businesses succeed. We have seen many fail and we can attribute their failure to several factors. So I want to take this opportunity to congratulate this organization for succeeding. I want to commend everyone who has worked for this organization in the past and all who work with the company now. This is a business that is in the fourth generation and I pray that it will continue forever”.

Adekunle Rosiji, the group executive director, reiterated the company’s commitment to quality and continuous innovation that will support the vision over the next sixty years.

“We have seen the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage industry grow from being worth tens of thousands in the sixties to the billion naira industry it has blossomed into today. We have truly grown with Nigeria, contributing to job creation for hundreds of thousands and national economic development,” Rosiji said.

According to him, the distiller will not stop in its pursuit to become the global game-changer pouring the African spirit into the world. “Our curiosity and knack for innovation will constantly push us to expand our limits as we reach beyond the borders of Nigeria,” he stated.

Akinwande Delano, the chairman of NDL, while giving his vote of thanks expressed his gratitude to the members of staff at NDL and all stakeholders, recognizing their contribution and impact in the continuity and success of the company over the last six decades.

The company has created some of Africa’s brilliant spirit brands, including Nigeria’s prayer drink, Seamans Aromatic Schnapps, as well as Regal Dry Gin, Bacchus Tonic Wine, Lord’s Dry Gin, Calypso, Apperito, 9ja Café Rhum, Swagga, and non-alcoholic wine beverage, St. Lauren Sparkling Wine, all manufactured to inspire greatness, celebrate life, and create happy moments every day.