Allianz ranks 30th most valuable brand in the world

Allianz brand, with a subsidiary in Nigeria, has ranked 30th in the list of the world’s most valuable brands in this year’s Global 500 report issued by Brand Finance, a leading brand strategy consultancy.

Among the world’s 100 most valuable insurance brands, Allianz ranked first among internationally operating insurers, as announced by Brand Finance.

The rating confirms Allianz’s position as one of the world’s strongest brands. Among the main reasons for the upgrade are the improved revenue outlook after the Corona-induced uncertainty and an increase in Allianz’s Brand Strength Score.

With Allianz’s Asset under Management (AUM) equal to 2.5 trillion euros, the overall brand value increased by 12 percent and reached almost 39 billion euros.

“This news affirms not only the brand strength of Allianz but also demonstrates that Allianz is more than a leader in the insurance business,” said Serge Raffard, group strategy, Marketing, Distribution officer at Allianz SE.

With a top brand strength rating in the AAA band, Allianz will use its brand as a key facilitator for moving the business into new and adjacent categories. The growing strength of Allianz, combined with digitalization, enables even more significant value creation as a multiline company, such as financial services. As announced during its Capital Markets Day in late 2021, Allianz will leverage its purpose and brand to generate profitable growth and drive customer centricity in its strategy 2022+.

“It makes me very proud to share such fantastic news at the beginning of 2022. Being rated 30th among the strongest global brands reflects the hard work and strategy behind the steadily growing Allianz brand,” said Christian Deuringer, head of Global Brand & Marketing at Allianz SE.

Read also: Kano State seeks increased IGR on adoption of compulsory insurance

Allianz has been present in Africa since 1912 through Allianz Africa, Allianz Egypt, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and Euler Hermes.

Brand Finance conducts all of the brand valuations in accordance with the approaches outlined in ISO:10668, the international standard on monetary brand valuation. Their approach is to work openly, collaboratively and flexibly with clients, and always reveal the details of modelling and analysis. This means that clients always understand what lies behind ‘the number’. The three brand valuation approaches (Market, Cost and Income) outlined in ISO:10668 are common to any type of valuation – not just those of brands. This makes them the most used and trusted approaches by law courts, accountants, financial experts, and the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC).

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with 120 million1 private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 802 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers.

Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.9 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological, social and governance criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we hold the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, launched on 12.11.2021. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.