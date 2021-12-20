Nigerdock recognises long-serving employees

Nigerdock Limited, a leading maritime company and operators of the largest multipurpose seaport in Lagos, recently recognised and honoured 40 employees at a long service award ceremony in recognition of their dedication, loyalty, and commitment to the company.

Speaking on the commendations, Maher Jarmakani, Nigerdock’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said, “Nigerdock is a family, and the unwavering affinity and longevity our employees continue to embody helps to sustain this familial framework. It is an honour to acknowledge and applaud each recipient for their loyalty and dedicated service, as so many of our people have spent such a significant part of their working lives at Nigerdock.

“These are milestones that we are extremely proud of, as they underscore our human-centric approach alongside the requisite symbiosis between an organisation and its people to strengthen reputation, brand, and business performance.”

Awards and gifts were presented to 40 employees who have served the company for 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years. Fifteen employees were awarded for 10 years of service; five employees for 15 years of service; 16 employees for 20 years of service; three employees for 25 years of service; and one employee was honoured for 30 years of service. The recipients work across Nigerdock’s Ship Repair, Facilities Management, and Corporate divisions.

Commenting, Nigerdock’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Daniel Ayscough, said: “This is another noteworthy feat in our growth story, and despite pandemic-induced global workforce unpredictability and disruptions, our people continue to believe and fulfil our vision to be the best in our sector.

“This celebration of our seasoned personnel is definitely a testament to the people strengths and prospects of our organization, and in turn reaffirms our in-house knowledge-sharing opportunities, substantial scale-up of skills, competencies, and capabilities, and further positioning for talent acquisition.”

Nigerdock is a leading maritime company and operates the largest multipurpose seaport in Lagos on Snake Island servicing blue-chip clients in the shipping, logistics, manufacturing, and offshore sectors. The company’s strategic diversification also includes terminal operations, cargo handling, ship repair, and facilities management.

Its infrastructure is located on over 250 hectares including quaysides, container terminals, stacking areas, dry docks, warehouses, workshops, offices, and residences. Nigerdock also offers property and business set-up solutions, along with free zone registration and customised development.