Underwriting firm, Niger Insurance Plc has paid N1.15 billion to policyholders between 2020 and now, in its efforts to stabilize her relationship with her teaming customers. The company is equally working on enhancing its liquidity position through conversion of some of its real estate assets to further meet her obligation to policyholders. Reacting to the…

