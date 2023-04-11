NGX, WARIF partner on gender-based violence, educate community women

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and Women at Risk Foundation (WARIF) partnered on the an outreach to women in Lagos to educate them on gender-based violence (GBV) with respect to domestic situations.

The Know Your Community outreach held at the Community Development Association Hall, Mushin on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 saw the resident women receive lectures on concepts of sexual assault; the effects of GBV/rape on the survivor; GBV and the law; financial empowerment and the prevention of GBV among others.

Delivering her lecture on “Financial Empowerment and the Prevention of GBV,” Ugochi Obi, Head, X Academy, NGX discussed how abusers often use financial control as a tool to maintain power and control over their victims, and how financial abuse can make it difficult for survivors to leave abusive relationships.

She emphasized to the attendees that they should strive to attend empowerment programs organized either by the government or private organizations. “Attending job training and entrepreneurship programs, can help women and survivors of GBV to rebuild their lives and achieve financial stability.” Obi also added the need for developing a savings culture to the attendees.

Adeola Potts-Johnson, programme manager and lead, Community Pillar, WARIF,

spoke on legal implications of GBV and also the importance to ensure survivors of GBV are properly protected and assisted in their recovery needs. Addressing attendees, she noted, “We should all strive to help survivors rather than lay blames. Never assume survivors are at fault or knowingly contributed to their trauma. This encourages survivors to open up and share their experiences.”

NGX, through the Know Your Community outreach shows further commitment to its sustainability agenda by driving social change in line with its Community pillar and leveraging the Partnership with WARIF.