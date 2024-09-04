NGX, UNIMAID Business School sign MoU to enhance capital market education

The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the University of Maiduguri have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance capital market education and support sustainable development in the industry.

The MoU was signed by Jude Chiemeka, CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, and Mohammed Madawaki, director of UNIMAID’s Business School during an event on Monday.

“This MoU represents a significant milestone for both NGX and the University of Maiduguri. It embodies our shared vision to advance education and industry practices through strategic collaboration. By combining our expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to drive meaningful change and contribute to a more resilient financial ecosystem.” Chiemeka said.

He noted that the agreement underscores a commitment to bridging the gap between academic research and industry practice in the financial and capital markets.

“Through the collaboration, NGX’s X-Academy platform and the University of Maiduguri Business School would offer specialised courses designed to build capacity in financial and capital market education,” the CEO said.

Additionally, both institutions will engage in shared research, human resource development, and the co-creation of financial and business-related courses.

He noted that key components of the MoU included the promotion of certification programmes, entrepreneurship training, and various consulting services.

“This collaboration with X-Academy is a natural alignment of our academic rigor with NGX’s industry expertise. Together, we are poised to foster innovation, inspire future leaders, and address the evolving needs of the financial sector,” Madawaki said.

He highlighted that NGX and UNIMAID aim to deliver educational initiatives that will enhance the skills of individuals and businesses, while also encouraging greater retail participation in the capital markets.