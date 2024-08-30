AVA global asset managers lists N4.075bn infrastructure fund on NGX

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)

AVA Global Asset Managers Plc has utilised the platform of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to commemorate the listing of its N4.075 billion AVA Infrastructure Fund Series 1.

In a significant milestone for Nigeria’s financial markets, AVA Global Asset Managers celebrated the listing of their N4.075 billion AVA Infrastructure Fund Series 1 on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) with a Closing Gong Ceremony held Thursday.

The event marked the successful introduction of the fund to the exchange.

Stating the mission of the fund, Efe Shaire, CEO, AVA Global Asset Managers said that the fund was conceived to support and bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure gap by providing long-term capital to critical sectors including Energy and Power, Gas Distribution, among others.

He said, “The listing of AVA Infrastructure Fund on NGX opens up new opportunities for collaboration and growth and allows us to tap into the deep pools of capital and liquidity available within the Nigerian market while providing investors with access to a well-structured, transparent, and professionally managed investment vehicle.”

Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive Officer, NGX expressed this sentiment during the Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange on Thursday in Lagos.

“We are delighted that AVA Global Asset Managers Plc has chosen to use this platform to communicate the listing of the N4.075 billion AVA Infrastructure Fund Series 1 to the investment community,” he said.

NGX commended AVA Global Asset Managers for their commitment to enhancing the infrastructure sector and increasing investment opportunities. The ceremony highlighted the impact of strategic investments in fostering economic growth and innovation.

Kayode Fadahunsi, Vice Chairman, AVA Global Asset Managers on his part emphasised the sustainability of the fund saying, “We are committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, governance and sustainability. The AVA Infrastructure Fund will not only seek returns for investors but will ensure that every investment decision is guided by principles that promote environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic inclusivity.”