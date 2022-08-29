NGX to host webinar on market impacts of circuit breakers

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to host capital market stakeholders to a Circuit Breaker Webinar. The virtual event holding on Wednesday August 31, themed, “Role and Impact of Index Circuit Breakers in the Capital Market”, is designed to increase awareness and enhance the understanding of NGX Circuit Breakers among stakeholders.

The NGX Circuit Breaker Webinar will feature leading capital markets experts across the globe including the Vice President of Research at CBOE Holdings Inc, Chicago, William Speth, Financial Economist, World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), Kaitao Lin, and Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX. The webinar is positioned to bring together Market Operators, Asset Managers, Pension Funds Administrators, Banks, Retail Investors and Regulators.

NGX Circuit Breaker webinar is consistent with the Exchange’s commitment to providing avenues for engagement on its various products and services, with the aim to enhance stakeholders’ knowledge and deepen capital market activities.

Read also: NITDA is boosting Nigeria’s digital economy through smart regulation – Inuwa

Capital markets continue to be impacted by economic headwinds; leading to volatility that if not checked could adversely affect the market. Accordingly, Circuit Breakers are designed to ease any unusual volatility in the market that may cause investors to panic. Recall the NGX Index Circuit Breaker was triggered for the first time on November 12, 2020, when the All-share Index surged beyond the 5% threshold, since its introduction in 2016. According to NGX, the webinar will also serve as a platform for receiving information on certain procedures to follow after the first and second trigger of the Circuit Breakers.

Circuit breakers are trading halts used by exchanges to guard against sharp fluctuations in the market and are designed to give the market an opportunity to take a break and adjust to all available information before re-opening the market. Once a circuit breaker is applied, no order can be placed until the trading resumes. However, existing orders can be withdrawn or cancelled but cannot be modified. Trading halts will not affect the clearing, settlement and depository operations for matched trades, which will function as normal.