New management takes over Jos Disco

The Board of directors of Jos Electricity Distribution Company has appointed new management for DisCo.

The new Managing Director Abdu Bello Mohammed assumed duties on Tuesday at the corporate headquarters of the company in Jos where he addressed management staff and officials on the way forward for the organisation through a new paradigm shift that will reposition the organisation.

Mohammed expressed his determination to reposition the distribution company’s fortunes considering that the system needs total turnaround while urging the staff to avoid conflict of interest in the course of performing their duties.

“I am here to implement corporate transformation that is dearly needed in the company;

that is exactly what I am going to do. Collectively, we shall drive the transformation agenda.

I am for work. We can be friends if you toil the part of work but if you don’t, you will have yourself to blame”, he said.

He asserted that he would not tolerate a situation where staff would be masquerading as contractors stressing that so many of the staff are contractors.

“How can you function as an operator and be a contractor in the same system,” the new managing director said.

Mohammed told members of the Executive Management of the company to brace up for the new dispensation.

“We have to inculcate and entrench it into the system. If you are changed today or moved, please, don’t think that you are not worthy. Maybe, there is a new space that needs to be developed that requires your expertise and experience. Please, don’t take it personally at all,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer also expressed optimism about repositioning the company for efficient service delivery in such a manner that would be profitable to all the stakeholders and consequently declared that his attention would be focused on reducing the Aggregated Technical Commercial and Collection losses via the instrumentality of performance tracking and evaluation; customers tariff reclassification to reflect the reality of energy consumption by customers; Customers enumeration, Energy accounting and audit through aggressive metering and quality service delivery amongst others.

The Chief Executive Officer who was optimistic about the achievability of his programmes urged the staff of the company to redouble their efforts towards the optimization of their services.

He, therefore, sued for cooperation and understanding of staff to enable the company to meet statutory performance targets that would ultimately translate to profit-making adding that the new management doors are open to suggestions and any out-of-the-box initiative that will move the company forward.

The new Chief Executive officer is an engineer with a reservoir of knowledge in the energy sector and an experienced hand in the electricity industry who has spent most of his years in the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Electricity Management Services Company which is known as Nigerian Electricity Management Agency (NEMSA), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Nigerian Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) and Power Holding Company of Nigeria. He was also a lecturer in the department of Mechanical/production engineering at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (ATBU), Bauchi. He holds a Master of Engineering in Production Engineering from the prestigious Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company carries out the business of electricity distribution and retail sales in the franchise states of Benue, Plateau, Bauchi an