Network, Infobip to offer WhatsApp for banking services across Africa

Foremost digital payment solutions provider, Network International has said it will bring WhatsApp for business and banking services to financial institutions across Africa through a partnership with Infobip.

Infobip which is a full-stack cloud communications company is one of the world’s largest providers of A2P SMS services and will support Network International in its commitment to financial inclusion across Africa.

In addition to helping financial institutions reach their customers through a familiar and reliable channel, a statement said the agreement between both firms will help financial institutions deliver world-class support and seamless services in a personal, timely, and reliable manner. For individuals this means people can access their money securely and quickly, as well as utilising the latest chatbot technology to help empower customers to take control of their finances.

“Collaboration with global cloud communication service provider Infobip enables banks to use globally-trusted WhatsApp platform to communicate and engage with customers 24/7 using the latest technology”

Read also: Network International reports 2022 Q1 revenue up 33%

Commenting on the deal, Network International’s Hany Fekry, Group Managing Director – Processing, in the statement said, “We are delighted to introduce WhatsApp banking across Africa with Infobip. Helping financial institutions reach customers through a secure and familiar app is in line with our goal to increase and improve digital banking services across the continent to improve financial inclusion.”

Hana Bilbeisi, Regional Head of Partnerships Sales, Infobip further added, “We are delighted to have joined forces with Network International. Empowering individuals and communities through technology and communication is one of our key values at Infobip. By integrating WhatsApp Business API, Network International customers can now access crucial information anytime, anywhere.”

Network International is a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes. With offices in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Egypt, Network International has a presence across Africa’s key markets, and the business operates across almost all other African countries.

The statement further said that Network International has worked closely with governments and financial institutions in Africa to promote financial inclusion, helping to drive digitisation through innovative products and collaborations such as this one.

Earlier this year Network International announced a 33percent increase in year-on-year revenue for Q1 2022, and in 2021, Network International acquired DPO Group in a landmark deal for the African payments landscape.