The Nigerian Economic Summit Group ( NESG) and its co-host of the annual economic summit have rescheduled the 26th edition of the program to hold from the 23rd – 24th of November, 2020. The economic summit which was supposed to earlier from 26th-27th October was postponed due to the social unrest that obstructed economic activities….

