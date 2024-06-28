Neimeth gets new chairman, directors as Orjiako retires

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals company has announced the retirement of its Chairman, A. B. C. Orjiako, and the appointment of Christopher Oshiafi as the new Chairman, effective June 20, 2024.

According to a statement, Orjiako joined the board in February 2004 as a non-executive director and became chairman of the board in February 2005.

“Retiring from the board alongside Orjiako is Thomas Osobu who joined as a non-executive director in December 2011. The board appreciates the immeasurable contributions of both Directors to the growth of the company and wishes them success in future endeavors,” the statement said.

The board also announced the appointment of Henrietta Orjiako and Eric Okoruwa as non-executive directors of the company.

“Henrietta Orjiako is an experienced administrative expert and executive director with 19 years of experience, managing various businesses ranging from private real estate, oil & gas trade, and construction, as well as performing due diligence on the management of private wealth portfolio, private stocks oversight, and philanthropy,” the statement said.

Read also: FG secures $240m investment for local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals

It added that she holds a Master’s in Business Administration from IMD Lausanne and a Master’s in Educational Management, focused on the English Language from the University of Lagos and the University of Yaounde, Cameroon.

“She is a certified Life and Organizational Transform Coach. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Directors (IoD),” it added.

Eric Okoruwa holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration and a Master’s in Marketing from the University of Lagos.

“Okoruwa is the Group Executive Director of Pan-African Capital Holdings with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and financial advisory. He has been involved in various high-profile transactions, raising over $5 billion and N300 billion from both foreign and local financial institutions and capital markets across diverse sectors,” the statement said.