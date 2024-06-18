NBCC to explore new frontiers between Nigeria, UK

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has stated the need for Nigerian and British businesses to leverage their strengths and explore new frontiers at the forthcoming trade mission in the United Kingdom.

Ray Atelly, President, NBCC, at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos stated the theme for the 2024 NBCC Trade Mission slated for June 24-28 , ‘Unveiling Untapped Opportunities Across the UK and Nigeria.’

He said that Nigeria’s dynamic economy, rich in resources and entrepreneurial spirit, presented a wealth of investment opportunities for UK businesses, particularly as Nigerian banks need capital to meet the capital threshold set by the apex bank.

“It is certainly not just a window but a big door of opportunities thrown open to investors all over the world, the United Kingdom particularly,’’ he said.

Atelly added that the UK, with its advanced infrastructure, diverse market, and robust legal framework, offered numerous opportunities for Nigerian businesses seeking to expand their footprint internationally.

Atelly noted that the trade mission was critical, particularly at this time when the Nigerian economy needed a rebirth, especially via influx of foreign direct investments.

He said the advice was crucial to navigate the complexities of a post-Brexit and post-pandemic global economy.

Olayemi Cardoso, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor,will also be speaking to foreign investors on the multiplier effect of the bank recapitalisation process on vital sectors at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) trade mission in the United Kingdom.

Attelly said the governor has agreed to feature in the trade mission and he will be delivering a paper on his recapitalisation programme for the banks.

“The ambition is to speak to the recapitalization of Nigerian banks, which is very crucial. We know the multiplier effect is that we will have more funds to support the growth of vital sectors especially in agriculture and manufacturing,” he said.