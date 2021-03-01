BusinessDay
MTNN sets record in 2020 with largest revenue of any Nigerian company

...amid rise in voice, data revenue …proposes final dividend of N5.90k …reports unclaimed dividend of N136.4 million

The company’s share price closed at N174 on Monday March 1

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc reported N1.346 trillion revenue in 2020, the largest ever for any Nigerian company, according to the company’s audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The record N1.346 trillion revenue for 2020 represents a 15.1 percent increase from N1.169 trillion reported in 2019 as voice and…

