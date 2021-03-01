MTNN sets record in 2020 with largest revenue of any Nigerian company

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc reported N1.346 trillion revenue in 2020, the largest ever for any Nigerian company, according to the company’s audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The record N1.346 trillion revenue for 2020 represents a 15.1 percent increase from N1.169 trillion reported in 2019 as voice and…