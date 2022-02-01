MTNN public offer oversubscribed by 139.47%

Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTN Nigeria) Plc has announced the results of its recent offer for sale of 575million ordinary shares both by way of Bookbuild to qualified investors and fixed price to Retail Investors at N169 per share.

The offer was 139.47 percent subscribed, the leading Telco said in its February 1, allotment announcement to the investing public. 127,050 applications for 807,795,166 ordinary shares were received in connection with the offer.

Forty-eight (48) applications for 5,827,702 ordinary shares were rejected due to duplications in the retail and bookbuild or being less than the minimum application for 20 ordinary shares. 127,002 applications for 801,967,464 ordinary shares were valid under the term of the offer.

In accordance with Rule 323(21), MTNN has absorbed a maximum of 15percent of the value of the offer and has allotted an additional 86.250 million ordinary shares. Accordingly, the total shares allotted under the Offer are 661.250 million ordinary shares.

Details of the 127,002 valid applications for ordinary shares show: 126,720 applications for 297,856,977 ordinary shares were fully allotted under Retail Offer; while 282 applications for 504,110,487 ordinary shares were partially allotted under Bookbuild. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared the basis of the Offer allotment.

The public offer which closed on December 14, 2021 was in line with MTN Group’s commitment to reduce its shareholding in MTN Nigeria from 79percent to 65percent over time. Investors who sought to invest in stocks with higher returns – in form of capital appreciation and dividend yield had gone for the MTNN offer.

MTNN is the largest listed company by revenue and the second largest listed company in Nigeria by market capitalisation offers returns to shareholders.

Before the Offer, MTN Group held about 79 percent stake in MTNN, it plans to progressively reduce its stake to circa 65percent through a series of offers for sale like the offer that has just been allotted.

While the public offer was aimed at providing more Nigerians with the opportunity to own an equity stake in MTN Nigeria, it introduces a wider base of Nigerian shareholders into the ownership of MTN Nigeria; increases free float of MTN Nigeria on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX); and enhances the liquidity of MTNN shares for existing and future shareholders.

Ahead of the announcement of the Offer allotment, stock investors at the Nigerian Exchange had expectedly responded positively to the shares of MTN Nigeria following the Telco’s impressive audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 released to investing public last Friday.

The stock price of the leading Telco moved up on Monday January 31 from N190 to N197.5, gaining N7.5 or 3.95percent, nearing its 52-week high of N209.9.

MTNN full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 27.9percent to N877.1 billion; EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points (pp) to 53 percent.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 45.5percent to N298.7 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 45.5percent to N14.67 kobo. It proposed final dividend of N8.57 kobo per share. MTN Nigeria also reported enhanced guidance for service revenue growth of “at least 20percent” over the medium term.