Nigeria’s telecommunication giant, MTN, has announced that the Global Credit Ratings (GCR) has upgraded the company’s national scale long-term issuer ratings to AAA and has further affirmed its national scale short-term rating of A1+. These represent the highest possible long-term and short-term ratings on GCR’s national rating scale, and MTN Nigeria is the first mobile…

