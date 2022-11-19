Monica Eimunjeze takes over as NAFDAC DG

The federal government has appointed Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, as the acting director of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), following the expiration of the tenure of Mojisola Adeyeye.

Before her appointment, Eimunjeze was the Director of the Drug Registration and Regulatory Affairs Directorate of the agency.

An internal memo signed by the agency’s Director of Human Resources Management, Oboli A.U, and dated November 17, notified the directors of various units and departments of the appointment of Eimunjeze as the acting DG.

“The management is in receipt of a letter appointing Dr Monica Eimunjeze as the Acting Director General NAFDAC with effect from 12th November, 2022.I am therefore directed to bring this development to you for information and guidance,” it read.

Read also: UYOCCIMA, German delegation sign MoU to promote trade, industrial development in Akwa Ibom

Eimunjeze is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor of Pharmacy and obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) from Mercer University, Atlanta Georgia and a Master of Science (MSc) in Biotechnology, Innovation and Regulatory Science from Purdue University, USA.

She has varied experience in Policy Formulation, Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Security, Regulatory Harmonization and Quality Management System (QMS) and has been involved in regulatory reform initiatives to improve efficiency of regulatory framework and ensure access to quality regulated products.

Eimunjeze has worked in several capacities including Technical Assistant to Director General of NAFDAC, Director, Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Director, Drug Evaluation and Research with responsibility for driving policy implementation across the regulatory system instituting regulatory reforms and strengthening the regulatory system.

She is also a member of several ongoing national, regional and global committees.