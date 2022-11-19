UYOCCIMA, German delegation sign MoU to promote trade, industrial development in Akwa Ibom

The Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) and the German Industry and Commerce delegation in Nigeria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote business and industrial development in Akwa Ibom State.

The ceremony, which took place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, was witnessed by a cream of business leaders from various trade groups as well as government officials involved in business development and direct foreign investment office of the state government.

In her remarks, Affi Ibanga, president of UYOCCIMA, said it was the beginning of bilateral relations between the delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (DGIC) “that will leverage the capacities/competencies of the two chambers towards a mutually beneficial relationship.”

According to her, “It is the desire of UYOCCIMA to see the “continuation of our joint efforts for building a long-term and strategic partnership between Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (DGIC) and the Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industry, mines and Agriculture in Nigeria (UYOCCIMA) grow beyond our imaginations and become a model for other chambers to emulate.

She said that with the core objective of Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) which she was established in 1989 as the foremost private sector organisation to promote and protect the interest of communities in Akwa Ibom State with a vision to be seen as the pillar of business that supports the growth and development of private enterprises and initiatives in Akwa Ibom State, the MoU would further “reposition UYOCCIMA to compete with its peers in the country and the world at large.”

“I know that my colleagues and I share the same feeling of excitement and optimism when we think of the wonderful possibilities that can come about as our two chambers enter into this historic partnership.

“UYOCCIMA being a choice commerce hub is situated in Akwa Ibom State which is home to the Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort and Four point by Sheraton hotel, a state recognised as one of the peaceful and cleanest in the country and has more than 50 tourism sites.

In her speech, the head of the delegation, Katherine Felgenhauer identified key sectors that her delegation would seek collaboration to provide technical support and training towards encouraging business growth in partnership with UYOCCIMA.

According to her, agriculture and livestock farming, particularly piggery would be of interest to the German delegation adding that its focus would also be providing marketing development for various businesses in the state.

“The MoU we have signed means that we can join hands to leverage our respective networks to build capacities and as a delegation, we do not have funds to bring to the table but we bring a strong network of partners from public and private sector that can help us activate some of the activities that we can jointly implement in Akwa Ibom.

“We are looking forward to expanding our activities here in Uyo and in other parts of the state. So far, we have focused our activities in Lagos and Abuja. Our activities comprise event vocational training, business development to promote German Nigerian trade business relations.

“We are working closely with German industries in Nigeria and Nigeria partner companies to develop business, to build skills and thereby also help to reduce unemployment in Nigeria.

“We have been in Nigeria for over 40 years, our activities span across various industries, from agro business to the chemical sector companies, construction and consumer goods.”