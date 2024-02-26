MoneyMaster PSB sees boost in customer base

Glo’s payment service bank (PSB), MoneyMaster, has seen growth in its customer base to over 4,000 billers since it began operations in 2022.

The number of customers has been on the increase with the majority attracted by the bank’s digital channels such as USSD, mobile app and internet banking which allow them to open accounts, buy airtime and data, pay utility bills and perform other services hitch-free, according to a statement by the firm on Thursday.

“There are currently over 4,000 billers on the MMPSB platform and the number is growing daily. Through the platform, customers can pay for many essential services such as airtime, data, electricity and cable subscription,” the statement said.

MoneyMaster which launched commercial operations in May 2022 to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria is focused on the unbanked and under-banked in the country.

The PSB said it is also retooling and reengineering its operation with several new initiatives to be unveiled soon for better customer experience, thus assuring them of exciting times ahead.