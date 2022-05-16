Mandilas Group tasks stakeholders on sustainable cold chain industry

Mandilas Group Limited has joined the ongoing clamour to curtail post-harvest losses and expansion of the cold chain industry in Nigeria. According to the Group, a vibrant cold chain industry will help preserve and protect the supply of food and medicine.

Addressing key stakeholders in Lagos, the Group General Manager in charge of Sales and Marketing, Marie-Therese Phido explained that cold chain industry is critical to the development of the economy especially the agriculture sector.

Phido, who spoke at the official launch of Carrier Transicold in Lagos said “Changes around the world have underscored the importance and challenges of helping to ensure that food and medicines reach the people who need them.

“Through industry leading-services, solutions and expertise across all aspects of the cold chain, Carrier is moving the cold chain forward to help preserve, protect and extend the world’s supply of food and medicine“.

Explaining further at the event attended by the Business Area Director, Carrier Transicold Europe (Russia, Eastern, Middle East, Africa), Eric Moussiegt, Phido urged stakeholders to take advantage of ongoing diversification of Nigeria’s economy by the Federal Government especially in the Agriculture sector.

Also present at the event were representatives of the Organisation for Technological Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) and Mandilas Group Customers.

Mandilas Group, a front runner in the Nigerian Automobile and Cooling Industries has been in operation for over 70 years and boasts of a quality after-sales portfolio backed by a well-trained and experienced technical team.

The Group General Manager (Operations), Pal Singh, who also spoke at the event assured potential customers of unrivalled and excellent after-sales support for all products and services offered by the Group.

Information made available indicates that Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled goods with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility.