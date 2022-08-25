MAD Solutions earns more forex for Africa with digital music marketing, promotion – CEO

Bugwu Aneto-Okeke, the founder and chief executive officer of MAD Solutions, digital music distribution company, has said that the firm had been able to market better and earn more foreign exchange for the African artistes, especially Nigerian musicians with a robust digital marketing and promotion.

Aneto-Okeke, who spoke with BusinessDay ahead of new digital products launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, explained that the firm established in 2017 as an alternative to traditional music labels, was able to earn more foreign exchange and empower more artistes based on its partnership with over 45 digital service providers.

With operations in Nigeria, South Africa, Canada, and the United States Of America, MAD Solutions is said to have been at the forefront of aggregating and licensing music contents across African continent to the World from digital service providers such as Apple Music, Spotify, VEVO, Amazon, YouTube, Pandora, Audiomack, Ayoba, TikTok, Triller, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Boomplay, Mdundo, BeatSource, Joox, Tencent, and others.

It has also been able to successfully export Nigerian music from the streets and local suburbs to the World through an integrated digital distribution approach, advanced data collection tools, and digital marketing analytics expertise that can guarantee the best conversation rates and return on investment for artists while creating a fanbase and acquiring re-targeting data to help their music achieve a wider reach.

Home to over 1000 artists worldwide, MAD Solutions is reported to have supported the debut albums, extended playlists, and early singles of artists in various genres and it is predominantly focused on afrobeats music.

While highlighting the feats recorded in the last five years, Aneto-Okeke noted that the firm markets various brands of music and artistes, including gospel artistes such as Okey Sokay, Nosa, Protek Illasheva and others such as Simi, Reekado banks, P-Square, Runtown, Ric Hassani, Asa, Phyno, Maleek Berry, King Perryy, Skales, Seyi Shay, Liya and many more.

He added that MAD Solutions distributed Simi’s To Be Honest album which peaked at No.1 in Gambia, and No.2 in Nigeria and Ghana and played a semantic role in launching Nigerian artist, Runtown, into the mainstream market with his hit single “Mad Over You”, just as the artistes like

Yung L also made debut on the Billboard Charts, and Africa’s biggest music duo, P-Square, currently make resurgence with the help of services offered by MAD

Solutions.

With a catalogue of over 3 billion plays, MAD Solutions has served as distributor for many nominated and award winning artistes. “It’s been an incredible journey over the past 5 years. MAD Solutions has grown and expanded more than I expected,” says Aneto-Okeke, its founder and chief executive officer of MAD

Solutions.

“Even with all the challenges we face in the African market, a business born in Lagos Nigeria, has now expanded into other territories including the United States and Canada with steady and significant increase in music catalogue and revenue.

“Consistently doubling catalogue plays and revenue each year. It’s a great time for African Music and we are proud

to be enablers in the Africa to the world movement”, he added.