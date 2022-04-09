Not all common solutions work -A review of Toyin Lolu-Ogunmade’s Mom at Last

Title: Mom at Last: My 13 Year Journey

Author: Toyin Lolu-Ogunmade

Year of Publication: 2019

Number of Pages: 247

Category: Memoir

Infertility is a condition that, more than likely, impacts at least one person in your life, if not multiple people. As a delicate subject, many people are reluctant to bring it up in public because they believe it is too personal or shameful to bring up. Trying to comprehend what they’re going through can be difficult. Mom at Last by Toyin Lolu-Ogunmade is an excellent place to start.

This is a daring book written by Toyin Lolu-Ogunmade, who found herself in the unexpected position of not being able to have children. When it comes to her battle with infertility and a series of unsuccessful treatments, the author shares her story with candor and empathy in this book.

Toyin and Lolu had no intention of abandoning their plans to start a family. Their experiences teach us a lot, and it’s fascinating to see how they approach things from different perspectives. However, the couple’s tales of grief and pain are alarming.

Learning that there are other options for conceiving a child while on a family-building journey is an exciting discovery. As they embark on the most life-changing adventure of their lives, becoming parents to a child born through surrogacy, they gain a new perspective. They will need all of their strength, fortitude, and optimism to survive this adventure. The reader will experience the author’s highs and lows.

It was in India that Toyin found solace, and her time there was jam-packed with exciting new adventures. As evidenced by the book, a country like India has successfully recruited surrogacy clients from countries such as Nigeria.

This book goes into great detail about the process of becoming a parent through the use of a surrogate. Friends and family members who are attempting to assist someone who is undergoing infertility treatment will learn about the various ways they can be of assistance to that person.

While reading the author’s work, there is a lot to ponder, and the details she chooses to include bring the story to life. Surrogacy is realistically depicted in this book, so the reader can make an educated decision about whether or not to pursue it.

The author attempted to open up about the betrayal of some of her friends, and she was often forthright about how she gave herself permission to let some of her friendships go. This is a collection of the authors’ private musings, yet it’s still worth reading.

This book was honest and helpful. A win-win situation exists for both the author and reader because the book’s main goal is to help others.

The end of the book also includes a list of many other resources, depending on what you’re looking for in the various categories.

Mom at Last is a valuable resource for anyone considering surrogacy as a means of conceiving a child.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial