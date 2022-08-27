LG rolls out new range of refrigerators

LG Electronics Nigeria is reimagining the side-by-side refrigerator category with its new 2022 premium lineup that delivers a fresh view on storage and style. Now shoppers can choose an LG refrigerator with the features and finish that fits their home style, while still enjoying industry-leading performance from Nigeria’s most reliable line of home appliances.

In a statement by Brian Kang, general manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West African Operations, explained that “Included in the new side-by-side models are premium features like LG InstaView®, UVnano™ technology in the water dispenser to help remove bacteria, Linear and Door Cooling and more.

“To protect the health of all family members from pathogens that come with weather changes during the rainy season. One of the key rules of practice is personal hygiene, including hygiene in cooking, storage and eating clean, fresh and nutritious food. It is important to pay attention to the proper storage of ingredients in cooking to help maintain the freshness of the food.”

Kang also said that LG was committed to continuous innovation to enhance the quality of life of consumers under the slogan ‘Life’s Good.

According to him, “The new lineup meets the growing demand for refrigerators that offer good design, better convenience, and hygiene and health features that help protect consumers and their loved ones,” adding that, “By being energy-efficient and effective at extending food freshness, LG’s fridges are ready to take life in the kitchen to a whole new level.”

He further explained that “The core function of any refrigerator is to keep food fresher for longer. And with LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™, LG new lineup excels in doing just that; keeping fresh food items crisp and juicy for up to seven days. LINEARCooling minimises temperature fluctuations, the main cause of food spoilage, and DoorCooling+ cools the refrigerator’s door compartment and inside faster ensuring even distribution of cold air.”

He said that the company is delivering even more value, with the LG ThinQ™ app, which according to him, “lets users control, monitor, and diagnose their refrigerators, check how much energy it is consuming, and receive alerts if the door has been left open.

“LG’s ThinQ also includes Smart Learner – a feature that can learn from refrigerator usage patterns to optimise cooling performance, and energy efficiency. In addition to these features, the new LG refrigerator lineup boasts an increased storage space as compared to previous lineup for both the refrigerator and freezer compartment.”

Also, the latest Side by Side Refrigerators have upgraded features with unique health benefits.

Delivering sophisticated style and improved user convenience, the sleek, one of the new models boasts an enhanced InstaView Door-in-Door and LG’s proven technologies for maximizing food freshness.

To meet growing consumer demand for hygiene- and health-centric features and improved user convenience, the new Side-by-Side refrigerators employ LG’s UVnano™ technology, which harnesses the power of ultraviolet light to protect the water dispenser tap from potentially harmful germs – without the user having to lift so much as a finger.

UVnano operates automatically once every hour to remove up to 99.99 per cent of bacteria from the refrigerator’s dispenser tap. For additional peace of mind, the UVnano feature can be activated at any time with the quick press of a button, so users can enjoy freshly filtered water from a hygienically clean dispenser tap whenever they need it.

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

“This new range of LG Side by Side refrigerators offer progressive technology with cool style. Like all LG refrigerators, the Side by Side refrigerator operates with minimal noise levels and is packed with innovative and easy-to-use functions designed to provide you with a better kitchen experience. A key feature in this model is the Multi Air Flow.

“The Multi-Air Flow cooling system maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels so your food stays fresher for longer. The air is distributed from multiple locations within the fridge to ensure quick cooling and maintain a more constant temperature to keep the food for longer,” Kang said.