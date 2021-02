Leadway Assurance Company Limited has up skilled the capacity of Micro Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMES) in Kwara State on financial inclusion, security and risk management. The initiative, which is in partnership with the Ajike Foundation leveraged the know- how and legacy of Leadway Assurance’s market leadership and its 50 years’ experience in the sector…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login