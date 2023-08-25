Lasaco Assurance maintains stable performance rating

One of Nigeria’s leading underwriters, Lasaco Assurance Plc, has maintained an A(NG) performance rating in the latest Global Credit Rating (GCR rating).

The company, which hit the “stable outlook” standard in the last performance assessment of the rating agency, achieved the standard through professional discipline, customer relations, prompt claims payment, and innovation.

This rating signifies Lasaco Assurance’s robust financial strength, competitive position, and improved financial profile, the rating agency said.

It placed the company at the top echelon of the claim underwriting business in the country as it reflects the company’s effective management of its financial resources and competitive professional muscle.

It’s also reinforced the company’s creativity and commitment to long-term growth and sustainability, providing reassurance to investors, stakeholders, and customers.

Lasaco Assurance PLC has effectively managed its financial resources and demonstrated a strong competitive stance that has made it a force to reckon with in the industry.

The company has also prioritized its claims settlement to customers and made significant progress in enhancing its financial performance.