Lagos high-end restaurant, Zaza, sets new luxury standard with ‘Billionaire Sunday’

In recent days, one of Lagos’ top high-end restaurants and lounge of international repute, Zaza restaurant and lounge has become a go-to destination for the rich and affluent in Nigeria’s entertainment capital, Lagos.

Located in the highbrow neighborhood of Victoria Island, Zaza restaurant is known for its world-class facilities complimented by a team of courteous staff at the beck and call of guests and patrons. Little wonder, Zaza’s ratings and profile has been a steady rise in the last few months.

But there’s so much more about Zaza restaurants apart from its well-known standards in terms of luxury and quality entertainment only fit for royalty. The next big news about Zaza is the much anticipated ‘Billionaires Sunday’ that’s designed to separate the real big boys from pretenders. Zaza restaurants known for going the extra mile to inject renovation and new ideas in luxury entertainment has concluded plans for its maiden Billionaire Sunday this weekend.

Read also: Top 10 food items Nigerians spent most on in 2021

The exclusive Billionaire Sunday billed to hold at Zaza’s Victoria Island’s magnificent edifice will be hosted by Sophia Momodu. Also, on the exciting menu of exciting events include exclusive entertainment offerings on a scale never seen before in this part of the world. Access to the exclusive super Sunday for billionaires is strictly by table reservation.