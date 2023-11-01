Lafarge acquires new electric trucks to cut carbon emission

Lafarge Africa Plc, a major cement manufacturer, has acquired new electric trucks as part of efforts to cut its carbon footprint. The new trucks, which it acquired in partnership with Tolaram, have boosted its supply and distribution fleet.

The new trucks come as the company’s ‘Accelerating Green Mobility’ strategy which involves the deployment of cutting-edge technologies that enhance efficiency, customer experience, and significantly reduce the carbon footprint within its supply chain.

“The introduction of the Electric Vehicles (EV) marks a significant shift towards a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable supply chain; this strategic move benefits not only the environment but also holds immense promise for all stakeholders,” Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the company’s GMD/CEO, explained at the launch of the trucks recently.

The GMD said their journey towards a more sustainable future began years ago with a vision to integrate environmentally friendly practices into every aspect of their operations, noting that these had guided them through a series of significant milestones that had reshaped the landscape of their supply chain.”

He noted that the drivers, who were fundamental to the company’s operations, would now have the opportunity to operate technologically advanced vehicles that contribute to a healthier planet.

Among other advantages, he pointed out that the electric trucks were not only quieter, smoother, and easier to operate, but also ensure better working conditions and safety for the drivers. He hoped that this pioneering move would lead to enhanced efficiency and an improved customer experience.

Osaze Aghatise, the company’s Logistics Director, said that the introduction of the electric trucks signified an important achievement in their logistics strategy, signalling their transition to more eco-friendly and sustainable transportation practices.

“Our aim is to incorporate more EV into our fleet in the near future alongside our exploration of other sustainable transportation initiatives. This exemplifies our unwavering dedication to playing a leadership role within our industry, fostering the development of a competitive and sustainable supply chain, he said.”

Aghatise recalled that in 2017, the company took the first step by introducing five Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks into its fleet, marking the inception of a sustainability initiative.

According to him, “building upon this success, we amplified our efforts in 2021 by integrating an additional 50 CNG trucks into our operations, signalling our steadfast commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.”

“These electric trucks have an impressive range, capable of travelling up to 200 kilometres on a single charge. It will primarily operate from Lafarge’s Ewekoro plant, making it well-suited for urban and sub-urban product distribution,” he noted.