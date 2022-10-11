Keystone Bank enrols 40 youths in digital skills training programme

Employees at Keystone Bank Limited, a Nigerian commercial bank has recently empowered 40 Nigerian youths by enrolling them on a digital skills training programme.

The initiative tagged, “The Keystone Bank Digital Skills Training Programme” was executed under the bank’s Employees Volunteering Scheme (EVS).

According to the bank, the scheme is an integral part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility strategy which encourages the employees of the bank to be involved in voluntary socially impactful activities.

Also, the project, hinged on the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillar, youth empowerment, addressed the current need for job creation and the acquisition of the skills of the future.

The beneficiaries who are university undergraduates, National Youth Service Corps members and fresh graduates were impacted with digital skills consisting of web development, designs and digital marketing.

Read also: Fidelity Bank poised to promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports

They underwent a 6-week intensive training session facilitated by ADE Digital Media Limited.

Expressing the importance of digital skills in Nigeria, Izore Bamawo, Divisional Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, spoke on the need for Nigerians especially tech-savvy millennials and Gen-Zs to acquire a digital skill as it is currently one of the most sought-after skills across the globe.

“In recent years, digital skills have gained a huge level of popularity. Technology has been utilized to provide innovative solutions to everyday problems. As a result, the skill has become lucrative thereby creating wealth and job opportunities for players in the digital/technology ecosystem.”

“Many Nigerian youths have also embraced the skill and are churning out disruptive technological innovations thereby leading to job creations and business opportunities,” Bamawo said.

He also added that at Keystone Bank, youth empowerment is an important aspect of their Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

“We are particularly passionate about positively impacting the Nigerian youths. We will continue to contribute towards youth empowerment because we truly believe that educating, empowering and developing the Nigerian youths will have a fundamental positive impact on our development as a nation,” Bamawo concluded.