Kano eyes Indian market, power projects to revive industries

Kano State government says it is committed to strengthening a symbiotic relationship with India for the socio-economic development of the state.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano State governor, made the remark when he received Shri G. Balasubramanian, Indian high commissioner to Nigeria, who visited him recently at the Government House, Kano.

The governor said India and Kano State have a history of relationships spanning many years in the areas of education, health, agriculture, technology, and trade, noting that they must be strengthened for the mutual benefit of both.

Abba expressed delight at India’s development in education and health sectors that attracted hundreds of Kano indigenes to Indian universities and medical tourism.

He assured continuous collaboration with the Kano State government to complete two mega power projects in Tiga and Challawa for the revival of moribund industries and the socio-economic development of the state.

Earlier speaking, Balasubramanian had said that he visited the governor to introduce himself and discuss ways of working together in many areas.

He commended the governor for executing viable projects and programmes aimed at improving the living conditions of the people of Kano State.

