Julius Berger appoints Adamu Saidu Daura, Chidi Anya as non-executive directors

The board of directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed Adamu Saidu Daura and Chidi Anya to the company’s directorate.

The appointments according to a statement released on Thursday, 30th June 2022 by Cecilia Madueke, Julius Berger’s Company Secretary, were made in a board of directors meeting held on the 15th of June, 2022.

Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR, and Chidi Anya will serve on the company’s Board as independent non-executive directors with effect from July 1, 2022.

The two new non-executive directors will further bolster the company’s formidable directorate with their wealth of knowledge and experience.

Adamu Saidu Daura is a graduate of the University of Jos, Nigeria, where he obtained an advanced diploma in public administration.

He was a member of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1999 to 2003 and served on various House Committees.

Daura also has had a very distinguished career in the Diplomatic Service where he served as an ambassador to different countries, including the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Pakistan.

Daura had served on the Boards of State and Federal parastatals. He chairs the board of Ripen Marine Contractor Limited and sits on the boards of Daberam Ventures Limited, Atlantic Consortium Limited, Ferens Nigeria Limited, and Kaira Investment Limited.

He is conferred with the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Adamu Saidu Daura has been notified of his new appointment as an independent non-executive director on the board of Julius Berger Nigeria.

Chidi Anya is a graduate of the University of Nigeria and holds a Master of International Law and Diplomacy (MILD) from the University of Lagos. He has also attended various executive management courses at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinois.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989 and is recognized as a Notary Public.

Anya is the founding partner of The Channings Law Firm. He had previously served on the Board of FBN Holding Plc.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and a member of the Institute of Directors. He has now been appointed to the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as an independent non-executive director and is duly notified.

Julius Berger is a Nigerian construction company offering holistic services covering the planning, design, engineering, construction, operation, and maintenance of buildings, infrastructure, and industry projects.