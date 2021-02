Jobberman, the single largest job placement platform in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced the appointment of Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO effective February 1, 2021. Rosiji takes over from Hilda Kragha, now managing director of ROAM Africa Jobs, and will continue the work of establishing Jobberman as the primary platform for job searching, talent acquisition…

