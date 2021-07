Nigeria’s top recruitment platform, Jobberman has commenced the second phase of the #FindYourDigitalSuperpower campaign. Held in partnership with the International Development Agency, USAID, the campaign was launched with the strategic aim of helping 24,000 young people as well as 1,000 employees within the formal and informal e-Commerce space better position themselves for the imminent digital…

