JCI Nigeria tasks youths on creative entrepreneurship, innovations

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria has emphasised the need for young entrepreneurs to be creative and innovative, saying these are factors that propel society to move forward.

It gave the charge, during the 2023 Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) award ceremony where 10 Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 40 in various fields of endeavours were awarded and given financial support.

Abdullahi Attairu, JCI National President, who dared the youths to think differently, challenge the status quo, as well as transform the world around them through their accomplishments, said creativity and innovations are catalysts that disrupt conventional thinking, open new avenues, and drive economic growth, adding that the world needs creative young minds to envision and create solutions for the challenges ahead.

He said: “The journey of an entrepreneur is not an easy one. It requires resilience in the face of adversity, ability to embrace failure as a stepping-stone to success, and the courage to pursue one’s dreams relentlessly. It is in this pursuit that we find the true essence of entrepreneurship — a willingness to take risks, to learn from mistakes, and to adapt to an ever-evolving landscape.

“Let us not forget the tremendous impact young entrepreneurs can have on society. Whether it is through technological innovations, social enterprises, or creative arts, your ideas have the power to shape industries, transform lives, and create a better world for all.”

He said that entrepreneurship is not solely about financial success, but also about making a difference and identifying social and environmental challenges, thereby creating sustainable solutions.

“It is about building inclusive businesses that empower communities and create opportunities for all. Your ventures have the potential to drive positive change and leave a legacy.

“I urge you to stay true to your values, remain passionate about your vision, and never lose sight of the impact you can make. Embrace collaboration and surround yourself with individuals who inspire and challenge you. Seek knowledge and wisdom from those who have walked this path before you,” he added.

“And above all, stay resilient in the face of setbacks, for they are stepping-stones towards success.” On her part, the CYEA Chairperson, Tricia Inalu, said the award ceremony embodies the essence of entrepreneurship, which lies in pushing boundaries, embracing change, and harnessing the power of imagination to drive positive transformations.

“This evening, we celebrate the individuals who have not only demonstrated exceptional business acumen but have also shown a deep commitment to sustainable practices, social responsibility, and making a meaningful impact on the world around them,” she said.