Irish spirits exports to Nigeria triple in five years – Bord Bia CEO

Jim O’Toole, chief executive officer of Bord Bia, an Irish state agency, has said exports of Irish spirits to Nigeria have grown by 200 percent in the last five years.

Speaking at the first African launch of the Spirit of Ireland campaign in Lagos, O’Toole said Bord Bia has invested €1 million over the last four years in the spirit of Ireland, according to a statement.

“Exports of Irish spirits to Nigeria have grown by 200 percent in the last five years; so this programme is being launched at a time when Ireland is front of mind in Nigeria for its whiskey, gin, poitin, and cream liqueur,” he said.

He said through the Spirit of Ireland, the agency has developed a dynamic training experience to tell the story of Irish spirits and “we are confident that this campaign will positively influence business leads and commercial success for Irish drinks companies in Lagos.”

The event hosted over 15 Irish spirits companies in Lagos, including Jameson, Grace O’Malley, Teeling, Outcast, and The Shed.

According to the agency, Irish spirits are now exported to over 130 countries worldwide with whiskey being the predominant Irish export to Nigeria, accounting for 80 percent of exports.

“Ireland exports 90 percent of its food and drink, and last year exports amounted to €16.9 billion (euro). Bord Bia works for small producers by promoting and certifying farmers’ markets, and for bigger producers by offering international marketing services,” it said.

Charlie McConalogue, minister for agriculture, food and the marine of Ireland, said given the renaissance Irish spirits is having globally and its growth trajectory in West Africa, launching Spirit of Ireland in Nigeria was the next obvious choice.

“The programme has been unveiled in seven global markets to date and today’s launch demonstrates Ireland’s commitment to grow the Irish spirits category in the Nigerian market,” he said.