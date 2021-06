International Breweries Plc (IB Plc), a part of the AB InBev Group, the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands, has declared N136.8 billion revenue its 2020 financial year. This was announced at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently in Lagos. The meeting had in attendance stakeholders of International Breweries…

