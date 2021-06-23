Again, S/South COVID-19 vaccination suffers setback

The South-South zonal town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination hosted in Edo State has suffered another setback as the event was abruptly put off.

BusinessDay gathered that the zonal meeting had been called off three consecutive times due to undisclosed reasons.

The meeting, organised by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, had already started on Tuesday morning when the event was unexpectedly deferred to a date yet to be announced.

Julie Erhabor, executive secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), who announced the postponement during the event in Benin City, however, absolved the state of blame, saying the information was made known to them by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“I bring you greeting from our dynamic governor, Godwin Obaseki. He expressed with emphasis his displeasure in this unfolding event that this is the third time the south-south zonal town hall meeting had been postponed and it’s done by the national body.

“He wants you to know that it has nothing to do with Edo State government. It is not a decision from the state.

“We have put in efforts to ensure that this activity takes place and suddenly it has been postponed. This is not the fault of the state but of the national body. The national body said it was an unforeseen circumstance, and they informed us this morning.

“However, we recognise distinguished personalities and we appreciate you all for coming. Now, we must not fail to tell this house the gains of COVID-19 response in Edo State”, Erhabor said.