Institute partners Texila International E-Conference for 5th global digital marketing summit

Digital Marketing Skill Institute (DMSI), Nigeria’s foremost EdTech company has partnered with Texila International E-Conference, LinkedIn, Yahoo, and DHL, amongst others for the 5th Global Digital Marketing Summit set to hold virtually from September 15th to 16th, 2022.

The conference which is the largest digital marketing global summit where digital marketers from around the world converge to discuss digital marketing best practices, latest trends, practical solutions, and strategies in the evolving digital marketing industry, will have renowned global speakers that cut across different areas of digital marketing to talk on various topics, relevant to the industry; also giving the opportunity for networking.

Tobi Asehinde, the founder and chief executive officer at DMSI speaking on the partnership and upcoming conference expressed delight in the collaboration with Texila International E-Conference.

“Being the team lead for an organisation that is focused on training world standard digital marketers, we’re delighted to be partnering with Texila International E- Conference, especially as the world evolves to the digital space. We are focusing on embracing the need to be educated on digital technologies and skills,” Asehinde said.

Many renowned speakers are expected to grace the event among which are Asehinde, the founder of Digital Marketing Skill Institute and an associate partner for this year’s edition of the conference.

Others include Val Anzaldo, Linkedin associate creator manager; Stephanie Gutnik, the global head of DOOH Yahoo; Yasir Chowdrey, head of digital marketing at DHL Express Malaysia; Soma Ganti, the managing director and Adobe Lead Accenture, Reena Jagtap, lead digital marketing at Henkel; amongst others.

Texila International E-Conference is a digital platform that connects thought-provoking leaders, renowned speakers and fellow researchers to exchange knowledge from the comforts of your remote location.

An initiative of Texila American University, one of the renowned Medical Universities in the Caribbean, was created to change the way people attend conferences, bringing the idea of e-conference to reality through this platform.

DMSI which was founded in 2017 has been a leading organisation in using digital technologies to accelerate the development of digital marketing talents and match them with companies globally either as employees or entrepreneurs (freelancers or agencies) using artificial intelligence (AI).