INQ introduces AI solutions to fix Nigeria’s energy challenges

Inq, a global leading-edge solutions provider of innovative services in Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoTs), is set to boost Nigeria’s energy sector with the launch of AI solutions.

The AI solution, which will enhance data analytics, will be used for predictive analytics in the entire process of energy generation, transmission and distribution, and it has the capacity to reduce wastage and revenue loss.

The Pan-African edge technology provider said that the technology utilizes machine learning algorithms and big data analytics to optimize energy generation, distribution, and consumption in Nigeria.

Valentine Chime, managing director, INQ. speaking at a roundtable meeting held in Lagos said, “The system will collect and analyze data from power plants, transmission lines, and other energy infrastructures to identify inefficiencies and propose improvement solutions.”

Andile Ngcaba, the executive chairman for INQ said the company’s focus on providing AI in the energy sector is influenced by Nigeria’s significant population and its status as the largest economy in Africa.

“Nigeria’s unique characteristics present ample opportunities for innovation in the energy sector,” Ngcaba said.

Also, Chime explained that the AI captures data and makes decisions based on the information obtained, as it is developed in Nigeria and for Nigeria.

“The AI captures data and makes decisions based on the information they get. It’s developed in Nigeria and for Nigeria.

“Losses between transmission to the actual customers and because of the inability to analyze data, and we made smart meters at what we get from fuel stations, using IoT,” Chime added.

Glad Dibetso, the group CEO of INQ, expressed the company’s commitment to ensuring the success of its AI technology and its integration into the global community.

He said, “Everything we do is to ensure it is a continued success and it takes its space in the global community.”

Meanwhile, the company founded in 2013, said it roots traffic within the African continent and is affiliated with its parent company, Convergence Partners with a presence in 16 African cities, including Johannesburg, Gaborone, Lusaka, Ndola, Blantyre, Lilongwe, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kanu, Abidjan, and Yaoundé.