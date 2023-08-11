INGA to boost Nigeria, Ireland bilateral ties with investment symposium

The INGA is looking to strengthen bilateral ties, investments and partnerships between Nigeria and Ireland as it sets to host the Irish-Nigerian Partnership Investment Conference.

The conference is slated for the 27th to 29th October, 2023, in Dublin. It will provide a platform for robust business engagement between Ireland and Nigeria, focusing on driving innovation, fostering economic growth, and forging meaningful partnerships.

In addition, the conference, aims to create opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing with a specific focus on Aviation, Agriculture, Technology, Education, Health and Infrastructure.

Edizemi Onilenla, a thriving Nigerian entrepreneur based in Ireland and the owner of Mansion Foods, said the conference will pave way for greater economic collaboration between Ireland and Nigeria.

“Nigeria, as the economic powerhouse of Africa is an attraction for many Irish investors who are looking for new grounds to break. The conference will therefore showcase the good qualities of both countries, the power of collaboration, partnership and networking for old and emerging CEOs,” she said.

Onilenla added that the conference also aligns with the vision and mission of the President Bola Tinubu in fostering robust engagements between public and private investors both in Nigeria and Ireland, as well as with diaspora communities across the globe, beginning with those in Ireland.

During the three-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in engaging talks, discussions, and presentations led by renowned industry experts as well as insightful panels and workshops which will address the challenges and opportunities within the aviation and disruptive technology sectors, including Agriculture, Education, Health, and Infrastructure.

Participants can expect to gain valuable insights, expand their network, and explore potential business opportunities in these fast-growing industries.